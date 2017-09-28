Business Guardian 28th September, 2017

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
SASCHA WILSON
In this week’s Business and Money, we continue with the second part of our two-part series looking at the state of the economy.
T&T moved up 11 spots on the latest Global Competitiveness Index (GCI) 2017/2018 from position 94 to 83.
Two police officers attached to specialised units in the Port-of-Spain Division were denied bail and remanded in custody to re-appear in court today, when the appeared in the Port-of-Spain...
Rookie forward Kyeon Joseph was expected to give a big performance in game two of the men’s Big-Four final and that he did, helping Defence Force emerge champion of the North Zone Basketball...
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says between 800 to 1,000 jobs will be available in 2019 when the Point Fortin Hospital is completed.
Nigel Simon
Last week while attending a PTA meeting a soca artiste was approached by her fans; they requested autographs and an impromptu performance.
With two games left on the FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign, coach Dennis Lawrence has already shifted his focus to 2022 in Qatar, which is evident from the squad selected on Tuesday for the...
Two police officers who were arrested and charged with transporting illegal guns, drugs and ammunition in a police vehicle were granted bail in the sum of $1 million yesterday after a night behind...
