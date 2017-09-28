Business Guardian 28th September, 2017

What about Sandals deal -Moonilal SASCHA WILSON

Snapshots of the economy: Part II In this week’s Business and Money, we continue with the second part of our two-part series looking at the state of the economy.

T&T jumps 11 spots in Global Competitiveness ranking T&T moved up 11 spots on the latest Global Competitiveness Index (GCI) 2017/2018 from position 94 to 83.

No bail for cops on drug charge Two police officers attached to specialised units in the Port-of-Spain Division were denied bail and remanded in custody to re-appear in court today, when the appeared in the Port-of-Spain...

Joseph leads Army to North Bball title Rookie forward Kyeon Joseph was expected to give a big performance in game two of the men’s Big-Four final and that he did, helping Defence Force emerge champion of the North Zone Basketball...

Minister: 1,000 jobs at new Pt Fortin Hospital Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says between 800 to 1,000 jobs will be available in 2019 when the Point Fortin Hospital is completed.

Take a stand against inappropriate media Last week while attending a PTA meeting a soca artiste was approached by her fans; they requested autographs and an impromptu performance.

Lawrence shifts focus to development With two games left on the FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign, coach Dennis Lawrence has already shifted his focus to 2022 in Qatar, which is evident from the squad selected on Tuesday for the...