Business Guardian 31st August, 2017

Four months jail for chocolate thief A plumber who claimed he stole 13 chocolate bars to give his children will spend the next four months doing hard labour in jail.

Pat Castagne composed the National Anthem and so much more Pat Castagne (1916-2000) composed the National Anthem. Castagne led an amazing life and was a prolific composer though not one whose other work is appreciated as much these days.

Cops go to DPP today Former attorney general Anand Ramlogan was under arrest last night awaiting a decision on his fate this morning.

Gunmen shoot at Tobago cops Tobago police are in search of two suspects who allegedly shot at two off-duty police officers yesterday.

A story told in numbersIntra-regional trade… Filled with a dense network of linkages and overlapping ties, trade in the Greater Caribbean region remains a complex and untapped opportunity.

‘Queen’ to rule the roost! Goodnight Girl is expected to ‘come on a ton’ for her second outing in division one of the Fillies’ Novice Median Auction Stakes over seven furlongs of good to firm Lingfield today, when there are...

T&T cricket prevails after Independence The fact that T&T gained Independence in 1962, had no marked changes in the fortunes of the cricket teams or the administration of the sport.

Villaroel ready to shine Kevon Villaroel was T&T’s lone goalscorer in last Thursday’s international friendly against Jamaica. It was the left full back’s first international goal in only his second senior team cap.