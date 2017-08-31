Business Guardian 31st August, 2017

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
A plumber who claimed he stole 13 chocolate bars to give his children will spend the next four months doing hard labour in jail.
Pat Castagne (1916-2000) composed the National Anthem. Castagne led an amazing life and was a prolific composer though not one whose other work is appreciated as much these days.
Former attorney general Anand Ramlogan was under arrest last night awaiting a decision on his fate this morning.
Tobago police are in search of two suspects who allegedly shot at two off-duty police officers yesterday.
Filled with a dense network of linkages and overlapping ties, trade in the Greater Caribbean region remains a complex and untapped opportunity.
Goodnight Girl is expected to ‘come on a ton’ for her second outing in division one of the Fillies’ Novice Median Auction Stakes over seven furlongs of good to firm Lingfield today, when there are...
The fact that T&T gained Independence in 1962, had no marked changes in the fortunes of the cricket teams or the administration of the sport.
Kevon Villaroel was T&T’s lone goalscorer in last Thursday’s international friendly against Jamaica. It was the left full back’s first international goal in only his second senior team cap.
At Saturday’s conversation about documentary photography by image makers Maria Nunes and Apoesho Motupe, Confessions of a Witness: Photo/Memory/Identity hosted by the Carnival Institute, some...
