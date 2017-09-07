Business Guardian Thursday 7th September, 2017

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
State-owned Petrotrin is investigating whether the company has been fleeced out of millions of dollars by lease operators who allegedly charged them for oil they did not deliver.
An appeal has been made for officials of the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) to intervene in the proceedings leading to the Public Services Association (PSA) election in November.
The Trade and Investment Convention (TIC), 2017 generated over $50 million worth of business with an attendance of 11,500 people.
More than 2,000 illegal firearms, mostly pistols and revolvers and approximately 37,000 rounds of assorted ammunition have been recovered by the police in the past 36 months.
Defence Force had three players reaching double-figures in its hard-fought 82-68 win over Trailblazers in the semifinals of the Men’s Open Division Big-Four competition in the North Zone...
Former national player Kelvin Williams has been tipped to replace Gus Logie as head coach of the T&T Red Force for the upcoming Cricket West Indies (CWI) Professional Cricket League (PCL).
Bring on the probe.
With the countdown on to the 2017 Trinidad and Tobago Film Festival (TTFF), the Festival team has issued an open invitation to film lovers to join them at their two pre-festival limes.
Joint Select Committee (JSC) member Wade Mark says the People’s National Movement Government had taken a decision to terminate the contract of the Super Fast Galicia since December 2015.
GUARDIAN MEDIA is not responsible for the content of external sites. Copyright © 2014 GUARDIAN MEDIA LIMITED
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online