Business Guardian Thursday 7th September, 2017

Petrotrin investigating lease operators State-owned Petrotrin is investigating whether the company has been fleeced out of millions of dollars by lease operators who allegedly charged them for oil they did not deliver.

Group opposing Duke wants EBC intervention An appeal has been made for officials of the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) to intervene in the proceedings leading to the Public Services Association (PSA) election in November.

TTMA launches TIC 2018 The Trade and Investment Convention (TIC), 2017 generated over $50 million worth of business with an attendance of 11,500 people.

Cops seize 2,000 illegal guns in 36 months More than 2,000 illegal firearms, mostly pistols and revolvers and approximately 37,000 rounds of assorted ammunition have been recovered by the police in the past 36 months.

Defence Force stays unbeaten Defence Force had three players reaching double-figures in its hard-fought 82-68 win over Trailblazers in the semifinals of the Men’s Open Division Big-Four competition in the North Zone...

Williams tipped for Red Force role Former national player Kelvin Williams has been tipped to replace Gus Logie as head coach of the T&T Red Force for the upcoming Cricket West Indies (CWI) Professional Cricket League (PCL).

Bring on ghost probe Bring on the probe.

Time to get high on film With the countdown on to the 2017 Trinidad and Tobago Film Festival (TTFF), the Festival team has issued an open invitation to film lovers to join them at their two pre-festival limes.