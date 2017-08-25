CARE 25th August, 2017

T&T’s Rampersad is Carebaco president T&T’s Rahul Rampersad was elected as the new president of the Caribbean Regional Badminton Confederation (Carebaco) at their elections of a new executive committee which was held at the...

Banker takes up job as Public Utilities Minister Banker Robert Le Hunte will today be appointed Minister of Public Utilities.

If music be the food of love On August 31, when Independence comes, the national instrument enjoys centre stage, especially as August is also Pan Month.

Public banned from exercising The Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva has been closed to members of the public while safety and security measures at the adjoining National Aquatic Centre and Cycling Velodrome are being reviewed.

August 25 - Whats On Having an event you want included? Send it to: What’s On Phone: 225 4465 Fax: 225 3147-50 E-mail: [email protected]

AG: Lawsuit on Marcia’s cases almost ready Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi says the decision to get the High Court to determine how to proceed with the 53 part-heard matters which have been hanging in abeyance for the past five months since...

Duke swimming to T&T in ferry fiasco protest Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Minority Leader Watson Duke intends to make good on his promise to swim from Tobago to Trinidad in protest against the unreliable inter-island ferry service, as well...

Jamaica to stage first natural gas conference KINGSTON – Jamaica, which says it stands to gain a great deal from the uses of liquefied natural gases (LNG), will stage its first conference on the commodity in October.

Kallicharan’s hundred keeps T&T unbeaten BASSETERRE—Kirstan Kallicharan’s hundred kept T&T unbeaten in the Regional Under-19 one-day championship on Tuesday, following an eight-wicket victory over Windward Islands.