CARE 25th August, 2017

T&T’s Rahul Rampersad was elected as the new president of the Caribbean Regional Badminton Confederation (Carebaco) at their elections of a new executive committee which was held at the...
Banker Robert Le Hunte will today be appointed Minister of Public Utilities.
On August 31, when Independence comes, the national instrument enjoys centre stage, especially as August is also Pan Month.
The Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva has been closed to members of the public while safety and security measures at the adjoining National Aquatic Centre and Cycling Velodrome are being reviewed.
Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi says the decision to get the High Court to determine how to proceed with the 53 part-heard matters which have been hanging in abeyance for the past five months since...
Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Minority Leader Watson Duke intends to make good on his promise to swim from Tobago to Trinidad in protest against the unreliable inter-island ferry service, as well...
KINGSTON – Jamaica, which says it stands to gain a great deal from the uses of liquefied natural gases (LNG), will stage its first conference on the commodity in October.
BASSETERRE—Kirstan Kallicharan’s hundred kept T&T unbeaten in the Regional Under-19 one-day championship on Tuesday, following an eight-wicket victory over Windward Islands.
LAHORE—Darren Sammy and Samuel Badree were named in the 14-member World XI to contest three Twenty20 Internationals against Pakistan in Lahore.
