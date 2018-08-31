CARE 31st August, 2018

Richards snares DL bronze Sprinter Jereem Richards would have been aiming for the gold medal in the 200m at the Weltklasse Zurich IAAF Diamond League final but had to settle for bronze as in-form American sensation Noah...

How do we talk to someone about Alta? Alta student registration is only five days away. Student registration will take place all over the country on September 4-5.

Crime Stoppers boasts of $295m in drug seizures A total of $295 million worth of illegal narcotics have been seized through the efforts of Crime Stoppers T&T (CSTT) in the past 19 years, according to the organisation.

Gopaulsingh, Pierre get Masters silver medals T&T’s Anton Gopaulsingh and Rochelle Pierre were the lone top three medal winners for this country at the just concluded Pan American Masters Swimming Championship in Orlando, Florida.

SOCA PRINCESSES RECORD 2ND WIN Kayla Taylor netted a first-half double as the T&T Women footballers strolled past Antigua and Barbuda 5-0 for a second win from as many matches.

The importance of this gas deal Venezuela’s ambition to become the largest exporter of gas in Latin America dates back many decades, well before the start of the on and off talks with T&T on utilisation of cross border gas...

Diatonic Pan Institute—paving the way for the national instrument Emerging from an era of notorious steelband violence and existing in epoch of youth criminality and violence, there is a beacon of hope for the youth of Siparia and south Trinidad.

The Venezuelan gas deal: Risk versus rewardwill The “historic” gas deal signed between T&T and Venezuela on August 25, 2018 is a structural solution to T&T’s gas supply woes experienced by the petrochemical sector over the last few...