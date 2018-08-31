Sprinter Jereem Richards would have been aiming for the gold medal in the 200m at the Weltklasse Zurich IAAF Diamond League final but had to settle for bronze as in-form American sensation Noah...
CARE 31st August, 2018
Alta student registration is only five days away. Student registration will take place all over the country on September 4-5.
A total of $295 million worth of illegal narcotics have been seized through the efforts of Crime Stoppers T&T (CSTT) in the past 19 years, according to the organisation.
T&T’s Anton Gopaulsingh and Rochelle Pierre were the lone top three medal winners for this country at the just concluded Pan American Masters Swimming Championship in Orlando, Florida.
Kayla Taylor netted a first-half double as the T&T Women footballers strolled past Antigua and Barbuda 5-0 for a second win from as many matches.
Venezuela’s ambition to become the largest exporter of gas in Latin America dates back many decades, well before the start of the on and off talks with T&T on utilisation of cross border gas...
Emerging from an era of notorious steelband violence and existing in epoch of youth criminality and violence, there is a beacon of hope for the youth of Siparia and south Trinidad.
The “historic” gas deal signed between T&T and Venezuela on August 25, 2018 is a structural solution to T&T’s gas supply woes experienced by the petrochemical sector over the last few...
National Petroleum Staff Association president Joseph Roberts is admitting that something had to be done about the state oil company Petrotrin, which has been badly managed over the years.
