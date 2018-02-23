Care Friday 23rd February, 2018

Petrotrin survival linked to plant coming onstream If cash-strapped Petrotrin does not complete and commission its ultra-low sulphur diesel (ULSD) plant by 2021 at a cost of US$300 million, the oil company may have to close its doors.

Desperadoes looks ahead with new energy There is a new burst of energy in the panyard of Desperadoes Steel Orchestra as the band relishes its successes of Carnival 2018.

T&T Spirit still on dry dock The T&T Spirit remains on dry dock and final repairs on the vessel are yet to be completed.

East PoS residents call out Young East Port-of-Spain residents yesterday dared Port-of-Spain North MP Stuart Young to walk the streets and show them the joint police and Defence Force patrol camps he spoke of in the Senate on...

Criminals will target revellers J’Ouvert bands are resisting the suggestion that they be shifted from Woodbrook and environs to Port-of-Spain for the 2019 Carnival celebrations.

Kasava Blu-Food all-inclusive fete delights patrons Special events promotions group WAD Events created unforgettable pre-Carnival memories for party goers at their recent 2018 Kasava Blu-Food all-inclusive fete.

West: Scholarship winners can’t find jobs Although Government gives out hundreds of scholarships annually many graduates can’t find jobs and Minister in the Ministry of Finance Allyson West says the problem must be addressed given the...

Zylan is knocking on the door Jessie Allan ticks every box (and more!) for a thirteen-runner ‘aged’ apprentice sprint handicap over six furlongs of Wolverhampton tapeta tonight; ‘thrown-in’ on the time-handicap and Scottish-...

Alta needs you ...Dear Future Volunteer If you have thought about becoming an Alta volunteer but worry that you’ll be getting into unchartered waters in the classroom, this article series is for you.