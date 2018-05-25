CARE Friday 25th May, 2018

Ste Madeleine handyman shot in head Facing death after a gunman pumped a bullet into his head, Zainool Mohammed ran frantically to his niece’s home crying out for help.

Villagers pave own road, rather than stage protest When road conditions get deplorable, it is common for people to stage fiery protests to get the relevant authorities to fix it.

Still not ready to fight BOBOL, BRIBERY Where are we with operationalisation of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act?

Hitman killed in Belmont A planned “hit” backfired for the hitman when he was shot dead by his intended victim in Belmont yesterday.

Sat stands his ground Despite heavy criticism from several quarters, Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) secretary general Sat Maharaj is standing his ground on its decision to deny On-the-Job Trainee Nafisah Nakhid entry...

Coast Guard fail to find baby in pond Ste Madeleine residents gathered anxiously at the Usine Pond to see if the horrible story of a baby being dumped in the water was true yesterday, but after two hours of searching Coast Guard...

Fewer criminal cases against children—TTPS There has been a drastic reduction in the number of cases involving children charged with serious criminal offences, according to the Child Protection Unit of the T&T Police Service.

Intimate Arrival Day concert features acclaimed sitarist As The Little Carib Theatre celebrates 70 years of existence, internationally-renowned classical sitarist Sharda Patasar will take to its iconic Woodbrook stage for a special evening of Indian...