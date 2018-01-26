Care Friday 26th January, 2018

Devaluation: risks and opportunities This administration has set one standard since coming to office: “Avoid the IMF”.

Panorama preliminary winner showers love Not only loving the refreshing vibes and sound of being champs once again this year, having regained such status in the just-concluded preliminary round of the 2018 national Panorama competition...

CEO has no problems with CWI’s decision Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the T&T Cricket Board (TTCB), Suruj Ragoonath says he has no problems with Cricket West Indies (CWI) decision not to allow a replacement for Darren Bravo if he...

Petrotrin fires Deokiesingh Vidya Deokiesingh has been fired from Petrotrin seven months after a scandal broke at the cash- strapped State oil company in which he was fingered in an internal audit report as having...

How to speak to a non-reader about Alta Last September, Alta welcomed over 800 adult learners to its community literacy classes around the country.

Praise and blows for Valencia police officers Officers attached to the Valencia Police Post came in for both praise and blows at a public town meeting in the eastern district on Wednesday.

Securing T&T’s energy future Listening to Energy Minister Franklin Khan’s speech at the opening ceremony of Monday’s Energy Conference 2018 proved to be quite the mind-bending experience.

Perenco casts sight on Petrotrin’s Trinmar assets Managing director of Perenco Trinidad, Baptiste Breton, says the French oil and gas company would be interested in Trinmar should the government make it available.

Evicted illegal tenants return to HDC apartments A third attempt by the police to evict illegal occupants from the Housing Development Corporation’s (HDC) Clifton Towers proved unsuccessful yesterday as the people returned within mere minutes...