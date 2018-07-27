CARE Friday 27th July, 2018

Documents vanish The Community-Based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme’s (CEPEP) expenditure records for the period 2013 to 2015, amounting to more than $1.5 billion in funds, cannot be found,...

Our lives are better because we dance Costumed dancers lined the entrance to the Naparima Bowl greeting elegantly dressed guests with a lively welcome dance last Saturday evening ( July 21).

Pro League CEO under fire New T&T Pro League Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Julia Baptiste has found herself in hot water after a decision to reveal August 3 as the starting date for the League, and essentially go...

Thompson, Jack, Esdelle snap up CAC vball awards Turkey-based T&T senior women’s team volleyballers, Channon Thompson, Sinead Jack and Krystle Esdelle were all recipients of individual awards.

Gangsters demand ‘protection money’ Member of Parliament for Arouca/Maloney Camille Robinson-Regis admits to being “aghast” that the contractor constructing the community centre has been forced to leave the project because of...

Titans whip Starblazers by 77 runs Defending champions Udecott North Starblazers continued their struggles in the 2018 Courts T20 Extravaganza as they went under to Tecu Southern Titans by 77 runs in their round six encounters at...

Bishop on mission to empty hell and fill heaven New Birth Church of God, of Vega de Oropouche, celebrated its 15th anniversary yesterday with the unveiling of its church billboard on the Toco Main Road.

Elections scheduled for September 16 Yesterday, Pan Trinbago Inc announced that it will be convening an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on Tuesday, August 21, at the Communication Workers Union Hall, 146 Henry Street, Port-of-...

Archbishop wants death penalty off the law books Archbishop Jason Gordon says Trinidad and Tobago must do everything it can “to remove the death penalty off the books.”