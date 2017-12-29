Care Friday 29th December, 2017

TTCB: Don’t blame us for cricket debacle The T&T Cricket Board has refuted suggestions that it was in any way responsible for Government’s recent bungled bid to secure matches in next year’s ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.

Woman struck by police patrol on PBR dies The parents of a woman who was knocked down and killed by a police vehicle while crossing the Priority Bus Route, in Curepe on Boxing Night, are calling for a thorough investigation into the...

Suspect held after mini-mart robbery One of three bandits who robbed a Santa Cruz mini-mart was arrested yesterday after the vehicle he was driving skidded off the road.

Software master jumps on board cricket administration Syed Moiz Balkhi, a Pakistani- American entrepreneur and founder of Awesome Motive Inc, the company behind popular lead generation software, OptinMonster, and the largest Google Analytics...

Neither PNM nor UNC capable With the end of the year almost upon us, as we give thanks and celebrate the dawn of a new one, it is important to look back to where we have been so that we can assess where we are going.

Could we end 2017 in ‘Style?’ Ode To Autumn ticks so many ‘positive’ boxes for the Novice Stakes over seven furlongs of Lingfield polytrack today; ‘best-in’ on my time-handicap, trained by imperious, ex-champion, John Gosden,...

Bmobile closing 9 stores from Jan 1 Bmobile yesterday reminded customers that come January 1 2018, it would be closing the doors of all nine of its flagship stores in Trinidad and shifting customers to utilize any of its 86 partner...

Help pours in for Dominica Neighbouring Caribbean islands, including Dominica and Barbuda, were ravaged by Hurricanes Maria and Irma, two category 5 storms that cut a path of death and destruction across the region.

