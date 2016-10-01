China 67th 2016-10-01

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
The United States Government "strongly recommends" T&T pass FATCA legislation no later than February next year.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is dismissing claims by President Anthony Carmona that he (Rowley) consented to National Security Minister Edmund Dillon meeting with him on September 5.
Whether kidnapping is back or not in T&T is not the focus of this article.
The body of a man found wrapped in garbage bags on Thursday has been identified as Kurt Melville, 36, who had addresses in both Chaguanas and Laventille.
Mandarin looks a juicy prospect for the 2-y-o Maiden Stakes over a straight mile of Newcastle tapeta tonight; interest in flat-racing at this popular North-eastern venue is resurgent and so is the...
WALTER ALIBEY
Government’s allocation of just over $325 million to sports came as a surprise to many, yet appreciated generally by the National Governing Bodies (NGBs) yesterday.
Rosemarie Sant
President Anthony Carmona was moved to tears on Thursday night, when a 34th birthday celebration and book launch for author and historian Angelo Bissessarsingh turned out to be a kind of final...
SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates – Batting legend, Sir Vivian Richards, says all does not appear to be well in the West Indies dressing room and believes someone needs to show leadership in order to...
