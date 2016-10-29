Divali 2016-10-29

Lucky to be alive Unemployed for the past year, Lesford Loney’s decision to earn an income as a PH taxi almost proved deadly when he was robbed, beaten and almost shot by teenage bandits on Wednesday night.

No bail for law student and relatives on fraud charges A final-year law student, her sister and her brother-in-law, accused of trying to defraud a commercial bank of $21,000, were remanded into custody, yesterday, to reappear in the Couva Magistrates...

EFCL bond adds to challenges for Finance Minister Not unexpectedly, given the financial and fiscal bind the Government finds itself in, the Minister of Finance has an ever-widening agenda of items requiring huge quantities of financial resources...

Powell eyeing prolonged run at highest level KURUNEGALA—Talented emerging all-rounder Rovman Powell says his recent success has crystalised his belief he can excel in international cricket.

Top netgirls set off on pro contracts Three of this country’s national netballers will take up professional contracts across two continents. They are University of T&T (UTT) goal attack Kaliya Mc Collin, 21, goal shooter Afeisha...

18 months jail for motor death A Tobago man was sentenced yesterday to 18 months in jail for motor vehicle manslaughter. High Court judge David Harris, presiding in the Tobago Supreme Court, handed down the sentence.

Four more murders take toll to 378 An out-patient of St Ann’s who relatives said might have been killed for “giving talks” was one of five people murdered between Thursday night and yesterday.

NP outlets must take ATM cards Minister of Finance Colm Imbert yesterday knocked the T&T Petroleum Dealers’ Association (TTPDA) for a decision to take cash only at gas stations across the country, saying it had the...