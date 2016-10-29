Divali 2016-10-29

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
Unemployed for the past year, Lesford Loney’s decision to earn an income as a PH taxi almost proved deadly when he was robbed, beaten and almost shot by teenage bandits on Wednesday night.
A final-year law student, her sister and her brother-in-law, accused of trying to defraud a commercial bank of $21,000, were remanded into custody, yesterday, to reappear in the Couva Magistrates...
Not unexpectedly, given the financial and fiscal bind the Government finds itself in, the Minister of Finance has an ever-widening agenda of items requiring huge quantities of financial resources...
KURUNEGALA—Talented emerging all-rounder Rovman Powell says his recent success has crystalised his belief he can excel in international cricket.
Three of this country’s national netballers will take up professional contracts across two continents. They are University of T&T (UTT) goal attack Kaliya Mc Collin, 21, goal shooter Afeisha...
A Tobago man was sentenced yesterday to 18 months in jail for motor vehicle manslaughter.
High Court judge David Harris, presiding in the Tobago Supreme Court, handed down the sentence.
An out-patient of St Ann’s who relatives said might have been killed for “giving talks” was one of five people murdered between Thursday night and yesterday.
Minister of Finance Colm Imbert yesterday knocked the T&T Petroleum Dealers’ Association (TTPDA) for a decision to take cash only at gas stations across the country, saying it had the...
The State company responsible for construction and upkeep of the nation’s school is once again in the spotlight of corruption—this time under the ruling People’s National Movement administration...
