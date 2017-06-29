Eid 2017-06-29

Sandals seeks role in cricket revival Sandals the popular regional resort is going to play a major role in the resuscitation of West Indies cricket according to Regional public relations director Sunil Ramdeen.

Bateau joins Kairat Almaty in Kazakhstan T&T defender Sheldon Bateau, yesterday completed a six-month loan move to Kairat Almaty from Russian club Krylia Sovetov Samara.

The peripheral may be pivotal Marise Warner came on board as an ALTA Tutor in 1997 and never left.

CCUSA ready to assist US cricket Cricket Council USA (CCUSA) as it has been doing all the while, is ready and willing to take their work up a gear to promote cricket in the United States.

‘No room for terrorists’ It’s lately been featuring on the global map as a region with beautiful beaches, hot women and great parties—all with the shadow of radical Islamic extremism lurking in the background.

Bandits slit throats of woman, teen The community of Malabar was struggling last evening to come to terms with the brutal murder of a 56-year-old woman and a teenager.

Bridgid reads riot act to misbehaving MPs More stormy Parliament sessions may be ahead. While the Opposition intends filing a motion of no-confidence against House Speaker Bridgid Annisette- George by today, the Speaker yesterday sternly...

T&T’s first woman chess master WFM Gabriella Johnson withstood all comers to claim T&T’s first Woman International Master (WIM) title at the recently concluded Central America and the Caribbean (CAC) Chess Championships in...

How could terrorism affect the Caribbean? UN representative Richard Bluwitt warned that terrorists are seeking new vulnerable targets, especially in tourism sectors.