Eid 2017-06-29

Sandals the popular regional resort is going to play a major role in the resuscitation of West Indies cricket according to Regional public relations director Sunil Ramdeen.
T&T defender Sheldon Bateau, yesterday completed a six-month loan move to Kairat Almaty from Russian club Krylia Sovetov Samara.
Marise Warner came on board as an ALTA Tutor in 1997 and never left.
Cricket Council USA (CCUSA) as it has been doing all the while, is ready and willing to take their work up a gear to promote cricket in the United States.
It’s lately been featuring on the global map as a region with beautiful beaches, hot women and great parties—all with the shadow of radical Islamic extremism lurking in the background.
The community of Malabar was struggling last evening to come to terms with the brutal murder of a 56-year-old woman and a teenager.
More stormy Parliament sessions may be ahead. While the Opposition intends filing a motion of no-confidence against House Speaker Bridgid Annisette- George by today, the Speaker yesterday sternly...
WFM Gabriella Johnson withstood all comers to claim T&T’s first Woman International Master (WIM) title at the recently concluded Central America and the Caribbean (CAC) Chess Championships in...
UN representative Richard Bluwitt warned that terrorists are seeking new vulnerable targets, especially in tourism sectors.
The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) has admitted that it needs to make improvements to its response to natural disasters following the aftermath of Tropical Storm Bret.
