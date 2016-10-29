Extreme 2016-10-29

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
Brian Gracia, coach of the T&T senior women’s hockey team says the door is open for the return of experienced duo, former captain Alanna Lewis and Samantha Olton to the team for the FIH World...
Glen “Fido” Francis, coach of this country’s senior men’s hockey team has set his sights on a “top five” finish when the T&T Hockey Board host the FIH Men’s World League Round Two Qualifiers...
Last Tuesday, Brian Mac Farlane hosted an online Facebook Heritage Talk to respond to detractors of his Carnival 2017 mas presentation Cazabon: The Art of Living and the furore one of its 14...
An influx of “shady characters” in the once quiet community of California, Central Trinidad, is what residents are blaming for the murder of businesswoman Anisha Ali, who was shot dead by bandits...
As Venezuelan news site Tane Tanae reports that missing Debe hairstylist Ria Sookdeo was sighted in Tucupita.
Three of this country’s national netballers will take up professional contracts across two continents. They are University of T&T (UTT) goal attack Kaliya Mc Collin, 21, goal shooter Afeisha...
To stimulate demand for compressed natural gas vehicles, NGC CNG Company Limited has set a target of November 1 for increased conversions to CNG as the company rolls out its integrated marketing...
At least 30 service stations may be facing closure over the next six months if Government fails to increase the retail margin for petroleum dealers.
Minister of Finance Colm Imbert yesterday knocked the T&T Petroleum Dealers’ Association (TTPDA) for a decision to take cash only at gas stations across the country, saying it had the...
