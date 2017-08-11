Friday 11th August, 2017 Tobago

A twenty-first century Abraham and a Trini UK-born T&T novelist Nicholas S Jagdeo’s The First Jew – The Resurrection of Abraham does not, in its storyline at least, travel down entirely familiar Caribbean literary terrain, but there is...

Relative: Detractors were for his jugular Former Petrotrin executive chairman Dr Malcolm Jones was an icon who possessed values yearned to see emulated by young people in this country, said his close friend Winston Rudder yesterday...

Veejay out again quickly, to retrieve losses Mokaati is nigh on a time-handicap ‘cert’ for the seven-runner Novice Stakes over five furlongs of Wolverhampton tapeta today; my conviction is based on reliability of all-weather surfaces which...

In-form Blackwood eager to get going in Test series CANTERBURY, England—With two half-centuries in four innings on tour, in-form stroke-maker Jermaine Blackwood says he feels in great touch as he gears up for the opening Test against England later...

A global sensation The cocoa industry in T&T is blossoming, and the T&T Fine Cocoa Company (TTFCC) is one of many players that wants to contribute to the sector’s expansion.

Corneal appointed T&TFA TD Former Soca Warriors coach, Anton Corneal has been appointed T&T Football Association technical director on a two-year deal with an option to an extension.

Medical records run-around Three years after the death of her mother, Cherisse Lambkin is still trying to get the San Fernando General Hospital to release her mother’s medical records.

No surprises, no upsets atleast not yet! At the time of writing this article all the CPL teams have played two games each and the results have gone as was expected with the only real upset being the two victories recorded by the St Kitts...

Njisane excited by Hartwell’s return Former T&T Cycling Federation (TTCF) high performance manager and coach, Erin Hartwell is set to return to the local cycling scene in a top-ranking position within the Sport Company of T&T...