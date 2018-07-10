Health 10th July, 2018

More dialogue to settle increase in school fees The newly-elected President of the Inter-Religious Organisation Canon Knolly Clarke believes that there should be further dialogue between the Education Ministry and the Association of Private...

Expect higher prices after blown well Expect fish prices to increase if State-owned Petrotrin fails to fix a ruptured oil well in the Gulf of Paria.

Criminals moving out of Couva Criminals are moving out of the Couva district because of a high level of shared public and police intelligence, community police officer Cpl Peter Cumberbatch said yesterday.

Doctor fired over social media race post The Ministry of Health has fired medical intern Dr Dhelia Gabriel who had been the subject of an investigation following her social media post in June.

Area lockdown was obvious option Calling for an immediate intervention in gang warfare following the Boardwalk triple murder, criminologist Dr Randy Seepersad yesterday called on the police to explain why they failed to arrest...

T&T youth beach vballers unbeaten in Aruba T&T boys and girls teams have advanced to yesterday’s semifinal round of their respective Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Youth Olympic Beach Volleyball Qualifiers at Eagle...

Ministry makes music students dream Big Dreams The Ministry of Community Development Culture and the Arts’ Music Schools in the Community programme kicks off tomorrow, Tuesday, and runs for five weeks.