Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh is hoping to address a backlog of some 250 patients who are on a waiting list to have surgery for hernias on Surgical Sundays.
Health 12th December 2017
Housing Minister Randall Mitchell is calling on all Housing Development Corporation tenants to continue to report illegal activities in their communities.
Wild meat trumped music on December 2 when Yorke Inc held its Wild Meat Soca Parang Food Festival at the spacious Nature Resort & Spa in Salybia.
The Housing Development Corporation says it cannot do anything more for former national heavyweight boxer Wendel Joseph and his wheelchair-bound wife Erica.
With recent failure of the Anti-Gang Bill, acting Prisons Commissioner Gerald Wilson is instituting a new prison unit to offer incarcerated gang members alternatives and directions away from gangs...
Preparing a meal for family or friends can be a daunting challenge and author Polly Indar has come to the rescue of hesitant cooks with her latest cookbook Short Order Cooking Recipes, Quick and...
Special Reserve police officer Richard Babwah was killed last evening during an attempted robbery at a Chinese restaurant in Arouca.
W Connection head coach Stuart Charles-Fevrier expressed delight at his team’s triumph in Friday night’s TTFA FA Trophy Final to cap off the 2017 season at the Home of Football, Ato Boldon Stadium...
I’m in Fiji at the Civicus World Assembly.
There is a view the criminals now believe they have the upper hand and are exploiting divisions in society following the failure to pass the Anti-Gang Bill in the House of Representatives.
