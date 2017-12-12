Health 12th December 2017

Surgical Sunday cuts 50 patients from waiting list Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh is hoping to address a backlog of some 250 patients who are on a waiting list to have surgery for hernias on Surgical Sundays.

Housing Minister vows to stop criminals Housing Minister Randall Mitchell is calling on all Housing Development Corporation tenants to continue to report illegal activities in their communities.

Wild meat reigns at Soca Parang Food Fest Wild meat trumped music on December 2 when Yorke Inc held its Wild Meat Soca Parang Food Festival at the spacious Nature Resort & Spa in Salybia.

HDC unable to help Josephs further The Housing Development Corporation says it cannot do anything more for former national heavyweight boxer Wendel Joseph and his wheelchair-bound wife Erica.

Prison boss institutes new suppression unit in jail With recent failure of the Anti-Gang Bill, acting Prisons Commissioner Gerald Wilson is instituting a new prison unit to offer incarcerated gang members alternatives and directions away from gangs...

Trini Cooking Quick And Easy Preparing a meal for family or friends can be a daunting challenge and author Polly Indar has come to the rescue of hesitant cooks with her latest cookbook Short Order Cooking Recipes, Quick and...

Suspect shot, 2 cohorts held Special Reserve police officer Richard Babwah was killed last evening during an attempted robbery at a Chinese restaurant in Arouca.

Charles-Fevrier praises his players intelligent play W Connection head coach Stuart Charles-Fevrier expressed delight at his team’s triumph in Friday night’s TTFA FA Trophy Final to cap off the 2017 season at the Home of Football, Ato Boldon Stadium...

The power of the demand I’m in Fiji at the Civicus World Assembly.