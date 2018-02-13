Health 13th February, 2018

Recent advisories from the United Kingdom and United States of a threat to disrupt T&T’s Carnival did not deter tourists and masqueraders from celebrating Carnival yesterday.
T’s Jereem Richards emerged on the scene as a leading global sprint force by taking 200m bronze at the IAAF World Championships London 2017.
Former calypso monarch Duane O’Connor was allowed to compete in last night’s Calypso Monarch finals following a last ditch legal challenge yesterday evening.
By now Voice should be calypso monarch, ushered into last night’s Savannah final by Skinner Park’s wave of voices, despite an audio catastrophe of a Kaiso Fiesta performance, with a punctuated...
J’Ouvert in Sangre Grande was described as incident-free by Snr Supt Garth Nelson Commander Eastern Division.
Persistence and dedication paid off for two veteran masqueraders who secured victory in this year’s Carnival King and Queen competition following years of unsuccessful forays in the annual contest...
A mixture of police, private guards and retired police officers were deployed to keep spectators and revellers safe for Carnival in Chaguanas yesterday.
Police and licensing officers cracked down on music trucks accompanying mas bands near Victoria Square judging point yesterday prompting a delay for masqueraders.
Tobago enjoyed incident-free J’Ouvert celebrations yesterday after celebrations were held in three separate communities, Scarborough, Roxborough and Crown Point, with each giving their unique...
