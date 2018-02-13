Health 13th February, 2018

Tourists ignore terror threat Recent advisories from the United Kingdom and United States of a threat to disrupt T&T’s Carnival did not deter tourists and masqueraders from celebrating Carnival yesterday.

High and low—Jereem Ric T’s Jereem Richards emerged on the scene as a leading global sprint force by taking 200m bronze at the IAAF World Championships London 2017.

Judge rules in favour of O’Connor Former calypso monarch Duane O’Connor was allowed to compete in last night’s Calypso Monarch finals following a last ditch legal challenge yesterday evening.

One rule of calypso By now Voice should be calypso monarch, ushered into last night’s Savannah final by Skinner Park’s wave of voices, despite an audio catastrophe of a Kaiso Fiesta performance, with a punctuated...

No violence in Grande J’Ouvert J’Ouvert in Sangre Grande was described as incident-free by Snr Supt Garth Nelson Commander Eastern Division.

Minshall mesmerises Savannah stage Persistence and dedication paid off for two veteran masqueraders who secured victory in this year’s Carnival King and Queen competition following years of unsuccessful forays in the annual contest...

Mud mas fun in Chaguanas A mixture of police, private guards and retired police officers were deployed to keep spectators and revellers safe for Carnival in Chaguanas yesterday.

Licensing crackdown on Carnival trailers Police and licensing officers cracked down on music trucks accompanying mas bands near Victoria Square judging point yesterday prompting a delay for masqueraders.