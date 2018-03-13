Health 13th March, 2018

My daughter was ‘put in place’ Relatives of Melissa Tricia Emmanuel, who was shot dead in what is suspected to be a botched robbery in a PH taxi in Port-of-Spain on Friday evening, believe that she was “put in place” by...

Honore’s Benfica books Portuguese final spot National men’s volleyball middle-blocker Marc-Anthony Honore and three-time reigning champion SL Benfica booked a spot in the Portugal Men’s A-1 Division Championship final after sweeping their...

CAL flights for ferry passengers The Port Authority last night announced that all passengers who wish to travel to Tobago by passenger ferry will now be accommodated by Caribbean Airlines.

Beware of hijacking by class Class has always been an issue in the women’s movement.

$150,000 bail for Baksh Embattled A&V Oil and Gas Ltd CEO Hanif Nazim Baksh appeared in the San Fernando Magistrate’s Court yesterday, charged with attempting to obstruct the course of justice.

Snake to slither home Qaffaal will represent a major breakthrough, confidence-wise, for Nathan Evans if he steers this seven-year-old into the winners’ enclosure after the £15,000 ‘aged’ handicap over a mile of...

Creative Arts therapy Modern management of illness is heavily biased towards teamwork.

Women.Everywhere ...party hearty There were “women everywhere” at Euphoric Lounge, Dundonald Street, Portof- Spain, last Friday evening for the celebration of the second edition of the W.E.