Health 16th August, 2018

Nothing offensive about it —Hinds Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds says there is nothing offensive about a presentation at last Sunday’s PNM’s Sports and Family Day which portrayed a woman wearing yellow sari being stripped of...

Sir Vidia—who he was, who he became In a letter to his father, a 19-year-old “Vido” Naipaul, as a lowly student at Oxford University, (in)famously wrote: “I want to come top of my group.

Gran Couva Main Road caves in Heavy overnight rains have caused the Gran Couva Main Road to cave preventing delivery trucks from entering several communities.

Jabloteh edges North East 1-0 A single strike by Sean Bonval in the 74th minute earned seasoned campaigners San Juan Jabloteh its first win in the T&T Pro League yesterday, a 1-0 victory over defending champions North East...

Warner guides Bermudez to U-16 title Led by the accurate shooting of goal-shooter Phoebe Warner, Bermudez wrapped up the title in the Courts All Sectors Netball League Under-16 Youth Development Programme with one round of matches...

Focus on the works of local filmmakers Following last year’s screenings to packed audiences and in support of National Patriotism month from August 31–September 24, this year, the trinidad+tobago film festival (ttff) presents a day-...

Debe residents clean up after flood Some 20 families in Debe, South Trinidad spent their day yesterday cleaning slush from their homes and airing out their furniture following heavy rains which caused widespread flooding across the...

T&T vballers beat Barbados for bronze T&T men’s volleyballers picked up bronze last night at the 17th edition of the Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Men’s Championship in Suriname.