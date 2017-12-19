Health 19th December 2017

Tidal Wave sweeps to fifth straight title The trio of Kael Yorke, Jahmia Harleyand Joy Blackett all topped their age-group points table as Tidal Wave Aquatics swam its way to a fifth straight overall team title when the Republic Bank-...

Footballers give back through ‘Love and Football’ event For a second consecutive year, footballers from two of this country’s best known hot-beds of talent came together for a good cause.

Several hurt in three-car collision Two days after the speed limit was increased to 100 kilometres per hour, several people were injured in a three-car collision near the Divali Nagar site, Chaguanas.

Archie’s admission begs interrogation—Daly At least two Senior Counsel are saying that the Government needs to act now on allegations in the public domain against Chief Justice Ivor Archie.

Taxi driver killed, dumped in Caroni A taxi driver who went missing after he left home to carry out a hire job on Saturday was found murdered near his Caroni home yesterday.

Chinese national shot in bar holdup A Chinese national is being treated at a hospital after he was shot at a Tunapuna bar yesterday.

Red Force starts Super50 prep The T&T Red Force cricket team will begin preparations for next year’s Regional Super50 this week, when they host two trial matches before the Christmas holidays.

Daniel, Allen, Nicholas taste success at TRA awards Roger Daniel and Rhodney Allen were some of the biggest winners at the Trinidad Rifle Association’s 2017 awards.

Couva community gets help from Mediation Services Division The Community Mediation Services Division of the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts continued its sensitisation series across the country, with a session at the Preysal...