Health 20th February, 2018

Nafeesa in hot water after FB post Nafeesa Mohammed may have her portfolio as one of the Prime Minister’s senior legal advisors adjusted following a post she made to Facebook, CNC3 reported last night.

A pinch of respect, dignity please The T&T Olympic Committee is relentless in its fight to overcome obstacles of culture, mindset and attitude while continuing on the path of being people-centred and athlete-centred which...

Stewart attains shot put, discus benchmarks Paralymic gold medallist Akeem Stewart was one of five local athletes meeting the standard in their respective events at the Pre-Commonwealth Meet hosted by the National Association of Athletics...

Yorke sued by Neval for $.25m Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke was served legal documents before his Seas the Moment fete in Tobago on Saturday, as current Chutney Soca Monarch Neval Chatelal has sued him in an...

Blamelust The young woman, she said, took her entire family in the Jagessars’ 2018 San Fernando Carnival band last Monday. Six of them. Three generations.

Trini teen uses global cash award for recycling project In January of last year, 18-year-old Gabrielle Branche applied for and won a US$1,000 cash award from GoMakeADifference Fund. The fund is administered by United World College X Initiative (UWCx...

Windies arrive seeking World Cup ticket HARARE, ZIMBABWE—West Indies received a rousing welcome at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport yesterday as they became the first team to arrive for the ICC World Cup Qualifiers...

Machel supports separate Carnival for Tobago Road March winner Machel Montano has thrown his support behind the initiative for Tobago to have its own Carnival.

Lack of terror info destabalising T&T Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal said the Government has destabilised the country with its lack of information sharing in the face of the admission from the head of the National Security...