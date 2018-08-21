Health 21st August, 2018

OPM pays tribute to Kofi Annan Late former United Nations Secretary General Kofi Annan championed issues at the UN including promotion of gender equality and empowerment of women which are aligned with the priorities of UN...

PTSC staff call for safer work environment Marking the one-year death anniversary of their colleague who was gunned down at his workplace, staff from the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) on Monday staged a placard protest,...

Residents wrong, it will happen again The political leader of the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) David Abdulah says that while he does not condone the use of violence to resolve any situation, he believes that there will be more...

Corneal sees hope for women’s team There will be more hope than anything else for stand-in National Women’s coach Anton Corneal and his players ahead of the 2018 CONCACAF Caribbean Final Round of World Cup qualification in Kingston...

Overdiagnosis Some of my colleagues have been complaining that every time they leave T&T for a short while, one or two of their patients is either misdiagnosed or overdiagnosed.

Customs policy archaic Lawyers representing businessman and sex therapist Giriraj “Raj” Ramnanan have written to the Comptroller of the Customs and Excise Division to clarify its position on the importation of adult...

Vintage kaiso show warms a rainy night Neither torrential rain, flooding, a small whirlwind in the Queen’s Park Savannah, the threat of an impending tropical wave or no alcohol being sold could keep die-hard kaiso lovers from turning...

35 pupils ungraded An entire class of 35 pupils from Rio Claro East Secondary have scored ungraded in two of their Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination subjects after their School-based...

Great Race 50th anniversary champions It was a day for fathers and sons as both the first and the fastest boats to reach Store Bay, Tobago, was a family affair.