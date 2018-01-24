Health 23rd January 2018

Fisherman in court for Toco murder Fisherman Tyronne Marryshaw appeared in court yesterday charged with the murder of another fisherman following a dispute of a missing boat light.

Garcia: No crisis at Costaatt “There is no crisis at Costaatt.”

Take heed of MP’s threat Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds is hoping that the police pay close attention to the threat by Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal to break into the Dr...

Minister: Tuco gets $6.5m, but owes $4.2m The Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (Tuco) which has received an allocation of $6.5 million for Carnival 2018 has to repay a $4.2 million loan.

TT$6million reward to free Rajaee Prison officials are being praised after their diligence stopped what they claim was an attempted jail break of a top priority prisoner on Monday morning.

Latest: Taxi driver shot dead in Diego Martin News Desk Police are now reporting three murders in the last 12 hours.

Criminologist: Economic hardships in Christmas, Carnival responsible for high crime January is usually one of the bloodiest months for the year and with 48 murders already recorded, 2018 seems to heading in the same direction.