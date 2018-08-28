Health 28th August, 2018

After 56 years where are we? With all the media emphasis on the Prime Minister’s last Cabinet reshuffle and the fallout from the distasteful “sari skit”, there were a couple of stories that managed to slip by with little...

Maxie breaks down in tears La Horquetta/Talparo MP Maxie Cuffie broke down in tears yesterday, as he made his first official public appearance before his constituents at an interfaith service held for him at the La...

‘Trinis’ takeover Bridgetown Bridgetown was turned into a sea of red on Sunday night, as fans from T&T overtook the town, after their team the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) completed a four-wicket victory over the home...

All set for President’s first Independence parade Citizens are expected to turn out in their numbers for President Paul-Mae Weekes’ first military parade in commemoration of the country’s 56th anniversary of Independence at the Grand Stand, Queen...

Fear of Malaria outbreak in Cedros Faced with the hospitalization of a Venezuelan national who is being treated for malaria at the San Fernando Teaching Hospital, Cedros residents are now calling on the government to do immediate ...

UWI student crowned Ms La Reine Rive 2018 University of the West Indies (UWI) student Anjali Ramlalsingh was crowned 2018 Miss La Reine Rive at the Sundar Popo Hall of Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA), San Fernando, on...

40 children attend Smith’s vacation camp GROS ISLET—Jamaica Tallawahs ended a three-game losing slide when they disposed of St Lucia Stars by 21 runs on Saturday night, pushing the embattled hosts further into strife and closer to...

Help us save Ky’Mani’s sight The parents of 11-month-old Ky’Mani Thompson are pleading with the public to help them raise US$16,000 for their baby to undergo surgery in Miami to save his eyesight.