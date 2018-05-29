Health 29th May, 2018

T&T poets shortlisted for Forward Prizes ...the Oscars of poetry Two T&T writers are in the running for major international literary awards, awarded by the Forward Prizes for Poetry in London.

Larger-than-life patriot says home is where the heart is Surujdeo Mangaroo is one of the larger-than-life individuals we are blessed with in T&T when it comes to the preservation and propagation of Indian culture.

CoP: Anti-Gang Act, no magic formula for crime The Anti-Gang legislation takes effect today and while acting Police Commissioner Stephen Williams admits it’s “another piece of tool in our tool kit so that we can go after gangs and members of...

Chemical Board moves to ban Gramoxone —Rambharat The Pesticides and Chemicals Board, chaired by the Chief Medical Officer, is currently considering the banning of importation and distribution of Gramoxone, Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat...

Garcia goes on with SDMS case Hijab-wearing on-the-job-trainee (OJT) Nafisah Nakhid, who is currently at the centre of a religious controversy involving Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha secretary general Sat Maharaj, has been...

Help our children understand their heritage Help us understand how to pass on our cultural identity and heritage and save our children and next generations.

Soca Princesses advance T&T women’s footballers advanced to the final Concacaf play-off series of the Concacaf Caribbean Women’s World Cup Qualifiers after they defeated Grenada in their final Group C encounter at...

Voters free to choose Voters in T&T are free to vote for whomever they wish, said Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, in response to statements from Sat Maharaj, Secretary General of the Sanatan Dharma Maha...

Mottley quits Energy Task Force Wendell Mottley has resigned as chairman of Government’s Energy Task Force, saying he can no longer lead in negotiations for both the Sandals project and the renegotiation of new LNG contracts...