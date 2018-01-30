Health 30th January 2018

Evin: I choose Windies PowerGen batsman Evin Lewis says that his dream was always to play for the Windies and as a result he has decided to choose Windies before franchise cricket.

PCA recommended disciplinary action The Police Complaints Authority recommended disciplinary action against Deodath Dulalchan—the top nominee for the post of Police Commissioner—but details of the letter have been sealed.

Mexico wins Concacaf title Mexico is the champion of the CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship which concluded at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, last night.

Winin’ children As is usual around Carnival time, wining is in the news. The police have spoken. No wining on a person unless that person agrees to it. You could get charge. That would be something!

Heaven on fire! I’ve never written this column in tears before. I know I am crying because David Mitchell has died. Yet I do not fully know why I am crying.

Plum Road residents pleading The plea for electricity by residents of Plum Road, Manzanilla, for more than 60 years continues to fall on deaf ears.

Stop being resistant to change Cricket West Indies President Dave Cameron is perceived as having passed judgement on the West Indies careers of Sunil Narine, Darren Bravo and Kieron Pollard.

Immigration officers query $31,000 hotel bill On the heels of immigration officers signing a “no confidence” petition against acting Chief Immigration Officer (AgCIO) Charmaine Gandhi-Andrews, a cheque totalling $31,080 has surfaced.

Khan delivers, but batsmen struggle Love Rat has out-of-form Dichato to beat in a seven-runner Novice Stakes over a mile of Southwell fibresand, Scott Dixon’s charge, trained locally, has raced both times on the ‘deep stuff’ which...