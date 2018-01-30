PowerGen batsman Evin Lewis says that his dream was always to play for the Windies and as a result he has decided to choose Windies before franchise cricket.
You are here
Health 30th January 2018
In case you missed it.
|
|
The Police Complaints Authority recommended disciplinary action against Deodath Dulalchan—the top nominee for the post of Police Commissioner—but details of the letter have been sealed.
|
Mexico is the champion of the CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship which concluded at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, last night.
|
As is usual around Carnival time, wining is in the news. The police have spoken. No wining on a person unless that person agrees to it. You could get charge. That would be something!
|
I’ve never written this column in tears before. I know I am crying because David Mitchell has died. Yet I do not fully know why I am crying.
|
The plea for electricity by residents of Plum Road, Manzanilla, for more than 60 years continues to fall on deaf ears.
|
Cricket West Indies President Dave Cameron is perceived as having passed judgement on the West Indies careers of Sunil Narine, Darren Bravo and Kieron Pollard.
|
On the heels of immigration officers signing a “no confidence” petition against acting Chief Immigration Officer (AgCIO) Charmaine Gandhi-Andrews, a cheque totalling $31,080 has surfaced.
|
Love Rat has out-of-form Dichato to beat in a seven-runner Novice Stakes over a mile of Southwell fibresand, Scott Dixon’s charge, trained locally, has raced both times on the ‘deep stuff’ which...
|
Pan Trinbago's decision to separate small steel bands from medium and large bands for this year's National Panorama Semi-Finals has been warmly received by pan enthusiasts at the Queen's Park...
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online