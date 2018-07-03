The headline in one of the daily newspapers read “Hit for Six”, another headline in another daily read “TT rugby dreams dashed by RAN (Rugby Americas North)”.
Health 3rd July, 2018
While Government says its anti-terrorism bill must be passed at today’s Parliament sitting or T&T will be blacklisted by 190 countries, one Muslim group has taken issue with certain recent...
Director of Football at the T&T Football Association (TTFA) Muhammad Isa has died.
He was 69 years old.
Be still, my beating heart
As clean up operations to remove tonnes of debris and slush got underway yesterday, in the aftermath of Sunday’s flash floods in downtown Port-of-Spain, Minister of Works Rohan Sinanan is...
It’s about engaging the man on the ground and taking a grassroots approach to better appropriate the needs and development of people.
“Never before in the history of the world had such a mass of human beings moved and suffered together…And this was no disciplined march; it was a stampede—a stampede gigantic and terrible—without...
Renaissance Productions Company (RPC) hosted its Nothing But The Classics in Praise & Worship concert, last Friday evening at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s, and its turned out to be a successful...
To achieve high productivity, positions must be filled with the right taken, says human resource consultant, Richard Solomon.
