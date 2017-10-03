Health 3rd October, 2017

Duke elected to lead Natuc Public Services Association President Watson Duke has been elected as the president of National Trade Union Centre (NATUC) for a four year term.

Archbishop: Open doors to Dominicans Roman Catholic Archbishop Joseph Harris is appealing to citizens of this country and “especially those who consider themselves disciples of Jesus to examine their possibilities to determine...

‘Undercover’ to produce the goods Undercover Brother, blinkered for the first time, attempts to recoup recent losses in a nine-runner Nursery Handicap over five furlongs of Kempton polytrack tonight, when this Captain Gerrard colt...

Boosting export market to stay away from IMF The priority should not so much be to swear to protect Trinidad and Tobago from having to turn to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to supplement the stock of foreign reserves; rather, the...

Truck driver killed in crash A 26-year-old Chaguanas truck driver died in a crash yesterday after the vehicle capsized in a drain.

Guatemala sweeps T&T vball men T&T senior men’s volleyball team failed in their bid to qualify for a second chance at qualifying to next year’s FIVB World Championship after a straight sets loss to Guatemala in their fifth...

Tobago Chamber comfortable with THA allocation Tobago Chamber of Commerce president Demi John Cruikshank says he was comforted with Tobago’s allocation in yesterday’s Budget.

Colm spreads tax burden Share the burden!

Fuel dealers need more details With the increase in gasoline and diesel prices and an increase in wholesale margins, gas station owners say they will have to wait to see if they will benefit from an increase in retail margins...