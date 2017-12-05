Health 5th December 2017

Take MiLat to prisons Prophetess Rev Natasha Leon has called on the Government to implement the youth-oriented Military-led Academic Training (MiLat) Academy programme in the nation’s prisons as a rehabilitative...

PM defends ferry sub-committee Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has defended his decision to put the responsibility for selecting a ferry for the sea bridge in the hand of a Cabinet sub-committee.

Three more murders A community lime among neighbours in Couva turned tragic yesterday when gunmen opened fire on the group, killing Dwayne Callender.

Carter helps USC to freestyle relay silver T&T’s Dylan Carter swam the second-leg to help the University of Southern California to a silver medal in the men’s 400 yards freestyle relay final when the Texas Hall of Fame Swimming...

Enjoy a ‘Holiday’ on the sand Archie Stevens produced a semi ‘Eureka’ moment whilst analysing the ‘aged’ handicap over five furlongs of Southwell fibresand for today; this is nigh on a ‘cert’ if able to replicate any one of...

Judgment reserved in lawsuit over pub owner’s death Judgment has been reserved in a $20 million medical negligence claim brought by the family of late businessman Ricardo “Smokey” McKenzie against the Brian Lara Cancer Treatment Centre (BLCTC).

Bishop Anstey cops first InterCol title It was a tearful end to Pleasantville Secondary’s players—and in particular goalkeeper Celine Hypolite—who had six goals fired past her in a 0-6 defeat in yesterday’s Coca Cola National Girls...

On the edge in Matelot After three failed attempts by Kallco to build a proper retaining wall in Matelot, villagers are now calling on Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan to ensure the project is awarded to...