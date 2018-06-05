A woman police constable was referred to the San Fernando General Hospital for tests after being floored and beaten while trying to arrest a suspect on Saturday night.
You are here
Health 5th June, 2018
In case you missed it.
|
|
It wasn’t that long ago that our national fabric was ruffled by the High Court’s ruling on the Sexual Offences Act pertaining to the decriminalisation of buggery.
|
Team captain Shanta Roopchan dominated the Achievers Women Cricket Club (AWCC) 2018 Awards with as many as eight trophies that included top 30 overs player, T20 player and player of the year.
|
It’s definitely an event not to be missed. Truly a red carpet spectacle with spectacular glitz, glamour and of course couture.
|
BRIDGETOWN—Distinguished academic and cricket historian, Prof Sir Hilary Beckles, believes the “tide is turning” in West Indies cricket, and contends the excellence of the “Jason Holder generation...
|
As part of its continuing commitment to enhancing the welfare of special needs children in T&T, the First Citizens Sports Foundation hosted the TAFISA World Challenge Day celebrations at the...
|
As part of its cost-cutting exercise, the University of Trinidad and Tobago is now looking at shutting down some of its 13 existing campuses.
|
Labour Minister Jennifer Baptiste-Primus is leading a T&T delegation at the 107th International Labour Conference, in Geneva, Switzerland.
|
A reputed gang leader was murdered on Hermitage Road, Gonzales yesterday.
|
Bmobile already had one of the best data centres in the region but recently went a step further to become one of the first to receive the latest international standards in certification—the TIA-...
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online