Health 5th June, 2018

Police responding to crime beaten A woman police constable was referred to the San Fernando General Hospital for tests after being floored and beaten while trying to arrest a suspect on Saturday night.

Hijab case ruffles national psyche It wasn’t that long ago that our national fabric was ruffled by the High Court’s ruling on the Sexual Offences Act pertaining to the decriminalisation of buggery.

Captain Roopchan sweeps achievers cricket awards Team captain Shanta Roopchan dominated the Achievers Women Cricket Club (AWCC) 2018 Awards with as many as eight trophies that included top 30 overs player, T20 player and player of the year.

The Right Kind of Wrong to have gala premiere It’s definitely an event not to be missed. Truly a red carpet spectacle with spectacular glitz, glamour and of course couture.

‘Tide is turning’ BRIDGETOWN—Distinguished academic and cricket historian, Prof Sir Hilary Beckles, believes the “tide is turning” in West Indies cricket, and contends the excellence of the “Jason Holder generation...

First Citizens rises to meet World Challenge As part of its continuing commitment to enhancing the welfare of special needs children in T&T, the First Citizens Sports Foundation hosted the TAFISA World Challenge Day celebrations at the...

UTT to downsize As part of its cost-cutting exercise, the University of Trinidad and Tobago is now looking at shutting down some of its 13 existing campuses.

Sexual harassment on agenda Labour Minister Jennifer Baptiste-Primus is leading a T&T delegation at the 107th International Labour Conference, in Geneva, Switzerland.

Gang leader shot dead in daylight gun attack A reputed gang leader was murdered on Hermitage Road, Gonzales yesterday.