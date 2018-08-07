Health 7th August, 2018

JCC says Govt owes contractors $676m The Government will begin verifying claims totalling $676 million which the Joint Consultative Council for the Construction Industry (JCC) says is owed to its members.

Gary deserves a fair chance My first encounter with “the law” involved trying to find a parking space in downtown Port-of-Spain.

Morrison to name CAZOVA team today National senior men’s volleyball coach, Sean Morrison will name his team today for the defence of its Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Men’s Championship title.

Young prison officer dies in crash A prison officer was killed yesterday morning when his car crashed into a electricity post and spilt into two on the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway in the Freeport area.

Griffith gets official letter Although he received his letter of appointment as Commissioner of Police (CoP) last Friday from the Police Service Commission (PSC), Gary Griffith is yet to pick up official duties as top cop.

Unstoppable Police women eye another title The unstoppable Police Women’s Rugby team seems well on their way to the clinching their fourth 10-a-side title in as many years.

Old customs I was talking to an old friend, a nurse who trained in the 70’s and still active, at the Breastfeeding Walk around the Savannah on Saturday morning.

Carter wins alone at ITF Aiden Carter was the lone T&T player in winner’s row when the Main Draw of the Coca-Cola/ITF Junior Tennis Tournament served off at the St Lucia National Tennis Centre, Beausejour, Gros-Islet...