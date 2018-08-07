The Government will begin verifying claims totalling $676 million which the Joint Consultative Council for the Construction Industry (JCC) says is owed to its members.
You are here
Health 7th August, 2018
In case you missed it.
|
|
My first encounter with “the law” involved trying to find a parking space in downtown Port-of-Spain.
|
National senior men’s volleyball coach, Sean Morrison will name his team today for the defence of its Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Men’s Championship title.
|
A prison officer was killed yesterday morning when his car crashed into a electricity post and spilt into two on the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway in the Freeport area.
|
Although he received his letter of appointment as Commissioner of Police (CoP) last Friday from the Police Service Commission (PSC), Gary Griffith is yet to pick up official duties as top cop.
|
The unstoppable Police Women’s Rugby team seems well on their way to the clinching their fourth 10-a-side title in as many years.
|
|
I was talking to an old friend, a nurse who trained in the 70’s and still active, at the Breastfeeding Walk around the Savannah on Saturday morning.
|
Aiden Carter was the lone T&T player in winner’s row when the Main Draw of the Coca-Cola/ITF Junior Tennis Tournament served off at the St Lucia National Tennis Centre, Beausejour, Gros-Islet...
|
“I’m always up for challenges.”
That’s the position of an unperturbed former national security minister Edmund Dillon who moves into his new job at the Housing Ministry today.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online