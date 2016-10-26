Health and Wellness: Cancer

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
Police have described the shooting death of a Tobago man as a hit and may have been linked to an outstanding debt.
T&T will be represented at next year’s Mr & Ms Olympia, the pinnacle of professional bodybuilding and fitness, thanks to veteran muscleman Darrem Charles and emerging talent Laurelle...
Chairman emeritus of the Cancer Society of T&T, Dr George Laquis, is suggesting that the not yet opened Children’s Hospital, Couva, be designated as a centre for a national cancer programme....
Equinette has been journeyed more than 670 miles from Sussex for a moderate ‘aged’ Maiden Fillies’ Stakes over six furlongs of Newcastle fibresand today; the lengths that some will go to get a...
The intern who was allegedly robbed at the Port of Spain General Hospital says she made it up.
A pensioner, who on the eve of his 66th birthday pleaded guilty to stealing vitamins and deodorant on Monday, was placed on $3,000 bond for two years.
From tomorrow, doctors at the Port-of-Spain General Hospital (PoSGH) will be treating with emergency cases only if they are not given some assurances that measures will be put in place to ensure...
President of the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC), Brian Lewis, is now the interim president of the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC).
Canadian company Hire Pro Drivers (HPD) has identified 35,000 long-haul trucking vacancies in Canada that could be filled by TT nationals and there is also the “strong possibility” of workers...
