Health and Wellness: Cancer

Tobago killing linked to debt Police have described the shooting death of a Tobago man as a hit and may have been linked to an outstanding debt.

Charles, Martineau for Olympia final T&T will be represented at next year’s Mr & Ms Olympia, the pinnacle of professional bodybuilding and fitness, thanks to veteran muscleman Darrem Charles and emerging talent Laurelle...

Cancer society head advises Govt: Make Children’s Hospital a cancer care centre Chairman emeritus of the Cancer Society of T&T, Dr George Laquis, is suggesting that the not yet opened Children’s Hospital, Couva, be designated as a centre for a national cancer programme....

Best chance for Equinette Equinette has been journeyed more than 670 miles from Sussex for a moderate ‘aged’ Maiden Fillies’ Stakes over six furlongs of Newcastle fibresand today; the lengths that some will go to get a...

Health ministry: Robbery report false The intern who was allegedly robbed at the Port of Spain General Hospital says she made it up.

Pensioner spared jail for stealing vitamins, deodorant A pensioner, who on the eve of his 66th birthday pleaded guilty to stealing vitamins and deodorant on Monday, was placed on $3,000 bond for two years.

Doctor robbed at gunpoint From tomorrow, doctors at the Port-of-Spain General Hospital (PoSGH) will be treating with emergency cases only if they are not given some assurances that measures will be put in place to ensure...

T&T’s Lewis takes over at CANOC President of the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC), Brian Lewis, is now the interim president of the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC).