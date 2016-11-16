Man shot dead in Cocorite Police are investigating the murder of a man in Cocorite.

QPCC to rescue Bravo Management of the Queen’s Park Cricket Club is expected to meet with West Indies batsman Darren Bravo tomorrow in a bid to resolve the current impasse between the gifted batsman and the West...

Right move by Mr Cuffie For close to three weeks, 48-year-old Sally-Ann Cuffie has been hospitalised, undergoing treatment for injuries she suffered in scratch bomb incident on Divali night.

Split vote a challenge The Opposition United National Congress (UNC) has gone on the offensive to secure approximately 11 seats in several previously controlled UNC corporations at stake in the November 28 Local...

Wilson impresses with two more records Zarek Wilson continued his string of excellent performances establishing two new national records on Sunday, the final day of competition of the Amateur Swimming Association of T&T (ASATT)...

Angelo stabilised Two days after relatives of historian Angelo Bissessarsingh issued a public appeal for blood as he is battling pneumonia and requires regular blood transfusions, four people have volunteered to...

Local association says: 175,000 in T&T have diabetes There are about 500 children in T&T with the life threatening Type 1 Diabetes who need daily doses of insulin to survive.