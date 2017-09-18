Rec-15-09-17

Jorsling doubles-up on Rangers Devon Jorsling scored a double on Friday night to give the Defence Force an exciting 3-2 victory over St. Ann’s Rangers in the T&T Pro League at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.

Pleasantville whips Moruga in South Zone Three different players were on target to lead Pleasantville Secondary to a comfortable 3-0 defeat of Moruga Secondary when matches in the Boys’ Championship Division of the 2017 Secondary Schools...

Garcia: Suspension of Princes Town student unwarranted Education Minister Anthony Garcia has admitted that the suspension of the student from the Princes Town East Secondary School (PTESS) earlier this month, following social media posts about the...

Barbados wants regional approach to oil and gas exploration BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS—The Barbados government is urging a regional approach to the issues related to offshore oil and gas exploration in the Caribbean.

CAL: Caribbean countries need to help with restoration Caribbean countries need to pull together and help with the rebuilding and restoration of all the Caribbean islands that would have suffered tremendous loss during Hurricane Irma.

Handyman found floating off Cedros Suspicious of the circumstances surrounding how her brother's body ended up floating in the sea off Cedros, Vilma Pooran is calling for a thorough police investigation into his death.

Deokiesingh’s PNM career began under Manning The last time Vidya Deokiesingh’s profile was in the public domain as much as it is now, was in 2015 when he was presented as the PNM’s general election candidate for Siparia—a time when PNM was...

Carpinteros: A different side of prison life The “woodpeckers” of the title of this film are inmates of the Najayo prison in the Dominican Republic, who climb up to a high window and perch there so that they can signal in code to the inmates...