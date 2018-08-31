REC 31st August, 2018

On Tuesday 28th, Petrotrin’s chairman likened the company’s ailment to cancer. Patients suffering from a terminal illness (cancer or otherwise) are well advised to plan for their eventual demise...
Fellow citizens, on August 31st, 1962, Trinidad and Tobago shook off the reins of colonialism and dared to go it alone.
T&T’s Anton Gopaulsingh and Rochelle Pierre were the lone top three medal winners for this country at the just concluded Pan American Masters Swimming Championship in Orlando, Florida.
An amputee appeared in court charged with the murder of a Sangre Grande mechanic.
Four men, charged with the murder of a PH taxi driver in Diego Martin which occurred on August 20, appeared before a Port-of-Spain Magistrate on Wednesday.
Sprinter Jereem Richards would have been aiming for the gold medal in the 200m at the Weltklasse Zurich IAAF Diamond League final but had to settle for bronze as in-form American sensation Noah...
Despite facing one of the most difficult economic times the retail sector, Massy Stores remains confident in the future of the country’s economy, says Derek Winford, CEO, Massy Stores.
Kayla Taylor netted a first-half double as the T&T Women footballers strolled past Antigua and Barbuda 5-0 for a second win from as many matches.
Entrepreneurship, often defined as “the capacity and willingness to develop, organise and manage a business venture along with any of its risks in order to make a profit,” is a key instrument in...
Venezuela’s ambition to become the largest exporter of gas in Latin America dates back many decades, well before the start of the on and off talks with T&T on utilisation of cross border gas...
