REC Friday 10th August, 2018

Shabazz: Give us land, treat us like cricket “Give football clubs lands and make them self-sustainable in the future,” said an emotional Jamaal Shabazz. He believes this will eliminate the clubs’ dependency on Government for funding.

Labourer charged with fisherman’s murder A labourer has appeared before a Sangre Grande magistrate charged with the murder of Kerron Marshall.

A Naughty Night of Dinner Theatre Theatre has been in spotlight of the local entertainment mix these past few months with productions by Fareid Carvalho, Raymond Choo Kong and RS/RR Theatre Company.

Minister stresses importance of discipline at workshop “Discipline must be the underpinning of punishment.” This was the sentiment expressed by Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly as she addressed the formal...

Music at a higher level in Aria Operatic tenor John Thomas’ latest production, Aria, will feature a cast of mostly male singers displaying international standards in pageantry, artistry, talent and showmanship.

Mayaro man charged with trafficking Venezuelan minor The Police Service is appealing to members of the public to be aware of predators who lure foreign nationals to T&T under the guise of assisting with employment, work permits and the offer of...

Cop: Surrender your keys, not your life If you ever find yourself in the horrifying situation of being held up at gunpoint for your vehicle, the best chance of survival is just surrender your keys and not retaliate.

Are we learning from our gas mistakes? T&T is still an energy dependent economy just embarking on recovery from the downturn of the last few years.

Hunt for 250 specialists The Ministry of Health will this month go on a recruiting drive for 250 specialised doctors from Cuba to service the public health care system.