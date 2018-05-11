REC Friday 11th May, 2018

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young, along with the Cabinet Appointed Negotiating Team comprising Wilfred Espinet, Conrad Enill and Waltnel Sosa, met on Wednesday with a...
Friday 11th May, 2018
Former PNM minister Mariano Browne has been invited to the upcoming meeting involving the Basdeo Panday family which will explore new political possibilities - but he says he will be out of T&...
Yolande Leacock was made to work by South African Warona Mdlulwa but the T&T player prevailed with a 2-1 sets victory to advance in the International Tennis Federation’s (ITF) Women’s Circuit...
The murder toll now stands at 194 following three murders yesterday morning, one of which was said to be a “case of mistaken identity.”
The incidents took place in Cocorite and Carenage.
The hands of Kamal Ramdeo were once used to dig drains on the sugar cane estates at Waterloo during his tenure at Caroni (1975) Ltd when that company was the island’s only sugar producing entity...
After a four-month delay, construction has finally started on a $70 million Agro-Processing and Light Industrial Park in Moruga geared at revitalising the agricultural sector.
The Government should not institute the property tax since Finance Minister Colm Imbert recently said T&T has “turned the corner” and also projected “good news” in today’s mid-year Budget...
On Tuesday evening I arrived home early and sat down to look at the news and enjoy a relatively quiet night; maybe look at a movie, or better yet just relax.
Fun in the nation’s cultural capital Tens of thousands of fun-seeking people from home and abroad descended on the Borough of Point Fortin last weekend for the J’Ouvert and Pan on the Move events...
