REC Friday 12th January, 2018

Lawyer: Police service failed to institute threat assessment A lawyer for Dillian Johnson, the man at the centre of controversy involving embattled Chief Justice Ivor Archie, has claimed that he has received political asylum from the United Kingdom (UK).

Siesmologist: Learn from Honduras quake Seismologist Dr Joan Latchman of the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre has warned that the Eastern Caribbean was ripe to deliver its largest magnitude earthquake.

SRP among four charged for Belmont kidnapping Four men were each granted $250,000 bail yesterday after they appeared in court charged with unlawfully detaining a man in Belmont and locking him in a car trunk.

Jones makes debut in SV Darmstadt T&T senior men’s football team utility player, Joevin Jones kicked off his European professional career on a winning note when he featured in the first-half for SV Darmstadt in a 3-0 defeat of...

Pulse Cocktails, denim and diamonds in Maraval Fetes for Carnival 2018 go to a higher level this weekend with a few popular all-inclusives scheduled nationwide.

Apple investors urge action to curb child gadget addiction Two major Apple investors have urged the iPhone maker to help curb smartphone addiction among children, highlighting growing concern about the effects of gadgets and social media on youngsters.

Stretching the little $$$ we have for all The die has been cast and the recent meeting between the Minister of Sport and the national sporting organisations (NGOs), surely there must have been a clearer picture of what the financial...

Farrell steps down as chairman of EDAB Dr. Terrence W. Farrell has resigned as Chairman of the Economic Development Advisory Board.

Corruption main problem in Police Service —former PM Former prime minister Basdeo Panday yesterday identified “corruption, waste and mismanagement” as the main problems that have been existing in the Police Service for decades.