REC Friday 13th April, 2018

Toco ready to defend school honour Defending champion Toco Secondary School will be looking to retain the overall title at the Secondary Schools Track and Field Championships which will be held at the Hasely Crawford Stadium,...

T&T can’t afford to lose sight of diversification goal The first sign of trouble came in January when Dr Terrence Farrell, a respected economist and former Governor of the Central Bank, stepped down as chairman of the Cabinet appointed Economic...

Two weeks for Darryl Smith’s report— Young The public must wait for two weeks for an investigating committee’s report to find out what “new information” caused PNM’s Darryl Smith to be fired from the Government on Tuesday.

A Fr3sh talent emerges at Government Plaza tomorrow San Fernando based vocalist and thespian, Kevin Humphrey will be hosting his first full-length solo concert, titled Fr3sh, tomorrow at the Government Campus Plaza Auditorium, Port-of-Spain.

Trade prospects in Central America Officials of companies that took part in the ExporTT trade mission to Panama and Costa Rica from March 18 to 23 said it was positive experience which is already yielding benefits.

Rivalry, envy at work linked to worker’s death Relatives of Vistabella father Daniel Cooper believe he was executed because of envy and rivalry at his job.

Pro League registration closes May 14 In immediate action steps after the UEFA/TT Pro League seminar, club owners of the league are meeting almost daily to iron out plans for the start of the 2018 season.

Sexual harassment legislation urgently neededa When the now infamous “Weinstein Scandal” broke many people may not have known who Harvey Weinstein was but they knew the women—highly successful Hollywood actresses—who were coming forward with...

Children’s fest comes to Bocas T&T’s eighth annual literary festival—NGC Bocas Lit Fest—is a twin festival, with a full children’s festival running alongside the adult festival from April 25-29 at the National Library in...