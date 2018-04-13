REC Friday 13th April, 2018

Defending champion Toco Secondary School will be looking to retain the overall title at the Secondary Schools Track and Field Championships which will be held at the Hasely Crawford Stadium,...
Friday 13th April, 2018
The first sign of trouble came in January when Dr Terrence Farrell, a respected economist and former Governor of the Central Bank, stepped down as chairman of the Cabinet appointed Economic...
The public must wait for two weeks for an investigating committee’s report to find out what “new information” caused PNM’s Darryl Smith to be fired from the Government on Tuesday.
San Fernando based vocalist and thespian, Kevin Humphrey will be hosting his first full-length solo concert, titled Fr3sh, tomorrow at the Government Campus Plaza Auditorium, Port-of-Spain.
Officials of companies that took part in the ExporTT trade mission to Panama and Costa Rica from March 18 to 23 said it was positive experience which is already yielding benefits.
Relatives of Vistabella father Daniel Cooper believe he was executed because of envy and rivalry at his job.
In immediate action steps after the UEFA/TT Pro League seminar, club owners of the league are meeting almost daily to iron out plans for the start of the 2018 season.
When the now infamous “Weinstein Scandal” broke many people may not have known who Harvey Weinstein was but they knew the women—highly successful Hollywood actresses—who were coming forward with...
T&T’s eighth annual literary festival—NGC Bocas Lit Fest—is a twin festival, with a full children’s festival running alongside the adult festival from April 25-29 at the National Library in...
Newly-appointed Sport and Youth Affairs Minister Shamfa Cudjoe is supporting Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s decision to fire her predecessor Darryl Smith from the Cabinet, saying that the PM...
