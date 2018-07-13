REC Friday 13th July, 2018

Spinks, Lewis advance to 100m semis T&T sprint duo Jenea Spinks and Akilah Lewis reached the semifinal round in the Women’s 100 metres at the IAAF World Under-20 Championships in Tampere, Finland, yesterday.

Awards for young achievers in academics The youth of Belmont were celebrated last week when Belmont Is We (BIW) held its inaugural Halls of Academia Awards at St Margaret’s Parish Hall, located on Belmont Circular Road.

Investing and the World Cup There have been many attempts to link World Cup football to various activities in a country.

Who stands to benefit? Before gaining fame as a Roman statesman, Marcus Tullius Cicero (106 BC-43 BC) began his career as a lawyer.

Bandit slain as prison guards foil robbery A prison officer who walked into a robbery at a Chinese supermarket in Arouca attempted to run away but was chased down by one of the armed thieves.

Early Anti-Gang hiccup The recent passing of the Anti-Gang Legislation may have stumped the intelligence gathering and investigative work of the T&T Police Service, forcing them to return to the drawing board on...

Jabloteh cops FYPL ‘Team of the Year’ award San Juan Jabloteh was voted as the ‘Team of the Year’ when the 2018 Flow Youth Pro League end-ofseason awards function came off at the VIP Lounge, Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, yesterday.

Cricket Board audit-gate scandal Any columnist ought to have at the forefront of his or her aims and objectives, the notion to be as forthright as possible without misleading readers or being irresponsible.