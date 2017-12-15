REC Friday 15th December, 2017

Sando wins Interclub Knockout title San Fernando ‘A’ was crowned National Interclub knockout champions this past weekend as the curtains came down on ten months of competition.

A reversal of roles The announcement last Friday of Jamaican financial services powerhouse NCB Financial Group’s desire to takeover iconic Trinidadian insurance juggernaut Guardian Holdings Ltd hit the local business...

Maxi driver killed after door slams on gunman Angered that the maxi door slammed on his elbow, a gunman on Wednesday night opened fire on a maxi driver killing him while passengers looked on in fear.

Roots Fever scorches Under the Trees next month Roots Fever, the event to usher in The Normandie’s 2018 Under The Trees Carnival Programme on Sunday, January 13, will be another celebration of the music and the man Pelham Goddard.

Assessing quality standards in T&T’s tourism sector From scalding hot water in the bathrooms and bad food to poor customer service and over-priced hotels.

NUGFW head: Bring on increase in retirement age Unions continue to be divided about whether the retirement age should be moved from 60 to 65.

Autopsy for little Soriah delayed to today The autopsy on 23-month-old Soriah Martin, who was killed during a quarrel involving family members in Sangre Grande on Tuesday, will now take place today at the Forensic Science Centre, St James...

Slain cop’s family offered counselling The T&T Police Service is now offering professional counselling services to the daughters and wife of slain SRP Richard Babwah.

New computer lab to connect Kind Kids Kids In Need of Direction (Kind) utilised its Digicel Foundation EPIC grant of $33,750 to equip its computer lab with seven desktop computers and a multimedia projector which will assist with its...