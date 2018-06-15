REC Friday 15th June, 2018

Businessman shot dead A 33-year-old man was shot outside his business by thieves in Arouca yesterday. He later succumbed to his injuries at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mount Hope.

Public sector productivity From time to time we have lamented the persisting decline in productivity in this country, which is an issue in both the public and private sectors.

Invest in Cuba T&T and Cuba have had diplomatic relations for the last 45 years but in just last ten years, business ties have strengthened as Cuba has opened it economy to foreign investment and businesses...

Honouring Father of Jazz The title “Father” is often bestowed upon men who have positively influenced the lives of those around them, and are thought of fondly by those they have touched.

T&T can be leader in medicinal marijuana It’s not too late for T&T to establish itself as a leader in medicinal marijuana.

Joseph, Fong put WASA ‘A’ on East Div II title brink Reigning national women’s Under-21 and Senior singles champion, Brittany Joseph and Under-18 champion Chelsea Fong both won two matches apiece to lead WASA ‘A’ over Arima Table Tennis Club, 5-4...

T&T women in must-win match vs Barbados T&T has put its seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Guyana behind them. This according to T&T skipper Merissa Aguilleira.

Gabriel, Roach restrict Sri Lanka to 253 Sri Lanka came under heavy attack from the Windies fast bowlers on day one of the second Sandals Test at the Darren Sammy cricket ground in Gros Islet, Sri Lanka yesterday.