A 33-year-old man was shot outside his business by thieves in Arouca yesterday. He later succumbed to his injuries at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mount Hope.
REC Friday 15th June, 2018
In case you missed it.
From time to time we have lamented the persisting decline in productivity in this country, which is an issue in both the public and private sectors.
T&T and Cuba have had diplomatic relations for the last 45 years but in just last ten years, business ties have strengthened as Cuba has opened it economy to foreign investment and businesses...
The title “Father” is often bestowed upon men who have positively influenced the lives of those around them, and are thought of fondly by those they have touched.
It’s not too late for T&T to establish itself as a leader in medicinal marijuana.
Reigning national women’s Under-21 and Senior singles champion, Brittany Joseph and Under-18 champion Chelsea Fong both won two matches apiece to lead WASA ‘A’ over Arima Table Tennis Club, 5-4...
T&T has put its seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Guyana behind them. This according to T&T skipper Merissa Aguilleira.
Sri Lanka came under heavy attack from the Windies fast bowlers on day one of the second Sandals Test at the Darren Sammy cricket ground in Gros Islet, Sri Lanka yesterday.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley will on Monday meet with heads of all national security agencies at a National Security Council (NSC) meeting to discuss the country’s crime situation.
