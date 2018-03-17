REC Friday 16th March, 2018

Cops could have prevented this The wife of murdered T&T Defence Force Sergeant Ken Palmer believes her husband would have been alive today had the police investigated previous reports against the alleged assailant.

Customs officer held with US$150,000 cash A Customs Officer was yesterday charged for allegedly receiving a package containing US$149,960 in cash.

When NO! means death In one of my psychology classes, the question for discussion was “Why do men kill women?” The ladies offered answers such as low self-esteem, insecurities, lack of a proper male role model, hatred...

We need to close gap Financial literacy is a key component of the entire apparatus for consumer protection.

Sensible move by PM—Daly Senior Counsel Martin Daly says the decision by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to seek the interpretation of the courts in determining the question of sabbatical leave for judges “is a very...

Gov’t $$$ to rescue Pro League Government has come to the rescue of the T&T Pro League for the 2018/2019 season by agreeing to pump a handsome $6 million towards it, Guardian Media Sports was informed.

Missed chances condemn WI to first defeat HARARE—Sloppy West Indies were stunned by Afghanistan for the second time in the ICC World Cup qualifiers, as the Caribbean side slumped to a shock three-wicket defeat in their opening match of...

Peruvian Food Festival at Krave Krave Restaurant, located in Tarouba, south Trinidadm has been introducing food lovers to international flavours and styles since it opened in 2014.

More misery for Windies with heavy defeat MOUNT MAUNGANUI – West Indies Women extended their miserable winless run against New Zealand Women, when they crashed to a heavy 106-run defeat in the second Twenty20 International in New Zealand...