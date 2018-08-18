REC Friday 17th August, 2018

Family doctor killed during robbery The murder of 79-year-old family doctor during an armed robbery sent shock waves in the eastern town of Sangre Grande yesterday.

Focus on the works of local filmmakers Following last year’s screenings to packed audiences and in support of National Patriotism month from August 31–September 24, this year, the trinidad+tobago film festival (ttff) presents a day-...

Boyd brothers sting Trailblazers Twin brothers, Ahkeem Boyd and Ahkeel Boyd combined for 60 points to lead Stories of Success (SOS) Basketball Academy to an emphatic 130-92 demolition of Trailblazers in the Men’s Premier Division...

T&T U19s trounce Leeward Islands KINGSTOWN—T&T’s quest to do the double got off to the perfect start when they thoroughly defeated the Leeward Islands by a mammoth 176 runs in the first round of the Regional Under-19 50-over...

Messages from and to PNM He may not be a politician any more but new Police Commissioner Gary Griffith, at yesterday’s appointment function, would have echoed the view many on the “ground” hold about the political...

Preysal comes alive with classical singing The Preysal Secondary School was packed to capacity last Sunday for the third annual Classical Singing Exposition and Community Awards.

Balthazar scores handful Jerwyn Balthazar struck five times in the first half to lead Defence ForForce FC to a 10-0 humiliation of St Ann’s Rangers in Round One Match Day Two of the 2018 T&T Pro League fixture at the...

Female boxers set for history-making moment History is set to be made when a junior female boxing team will represent the country at an international tournament for the first time.

‘I will not let you down’ T&T’s newly-appointed Commissioner of Police (CoP) Gary Griffith said yesterday there will be “less talk and more action” from him as he took over the reigns of the Police Service.