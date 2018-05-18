Marijuana has long been used to treat cancer cells and when Ms Patsy (not her real name) was diagnosed with inoperable cervical cancer she decided to take some advice and treat the cancer with...
You are here
REC Friday 18th May, 2018
In case you missed it.
|
|
University of T&T president Sarim Al Zubaidy has been given a deadline of 3 pm today (Friday) to respond to the trade union representing the retrenched lecturers of the university’s Centre for...
|
The Chinese HNA Group, which has extensive interests in hotels, has been invited to submit a competitive bid to partner with the Government of T&T on the Sandals project once the tender...
|
T&T Pro League club, Central FC failed in its third and final attempt to qualify for 2018 Concacaf League after falling to Martiniquan Club Franciscain 2-1 in the team’s play-off encounter in...
|
Two shots behind on the first day did not deter Omesh Dinnanath as he shot a level par 71 last Sunday, to outshine a stellar field of golfers and in the process he became the winner of the...
|
Christine Johnston’s, The Calypso Girls, encored over the Mother’s Day weekend billed as a Bagasse Company comedic farce with a “mature” touch.
|
A Special Reserve Police constable has been arrested in London after he was found in the possession of cocaine.
|
A very busy Etienne Charles is headed to Trinidad for a concert this coming Saturday at one of his favourite haunts, Phase II Pan Groove pan amphitheatre.
|
The headline in another newspaper earlier this week—“Tax Doubles”—was both misleading and sensational.
|
As motorists are forced to fork out $16 million for speeding violations, police have also recorded a slight increase in road deaths in 2018.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online