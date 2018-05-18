REC Friday 18th May, 2018

Cancer survivor: Ganja cured me Marijuana has long been used to treat cancer cells and when Ms Patsy (not her real name) was diagnosed with inoperable cervical cancer she decided to take some advice and treat the cancer with...

UTT boss gets ultimatum... dismissed workers ready for cou University of T&T president Sarim Al Zubaidy has been given a deadline of 3 pm today (Friday) to respond to the trade union representing the retrenched lecturers of the university’s Centre for...

Chinese company invited to submit bid for Sandals project The Chinese HNA Group, which has extensive interests in hotels, has been invited to submit a competitive bid to partner with the Government of T&T on the Sandals project once the tender...

Central FC out Concacaf League T&T Pro League club, Central FC failed in its third and final attempt to qualify for 2018 Concacaf League after falling to Martiniquan Club Franciscain 2-1 in the team’s play-off encounter in...

Dinnanath shows his class Two shots behind on the first day did not deter Omesh Dinnanath as he shot a level par 71 last Sunday, to outshine a stellar field of golfers and in the process he became the winner of the...

The Calypso Girls—Fresh as daisies Christine Johnston’s, The Calypso Girls, encored over the Mother’s Day weekend billed as a Bagasse Company comedic farce with a “mature” touch.

T&T SRP held with kilo of cocaine at Gatwick A Special Reserve Police constable has been arrested in London after he was found in the possession of cocaine.

Etienne Charles is coming to town Saturday! A very busy Etienne Charles is headed to Trinidad for a concert this coming Saturday at one of his favourite haunts, Phase II Pan Groove pan amphitheatre.

A doubles vendor’s reality The headline in another newspaper earlier this week—“Tax Doubles”—was both misleading and sensational.