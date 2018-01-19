REC Friday 19th January, 2018

Regional boxing camp to aid development A comprehensive live-in boxing camp designed to take local boxers to the Olympic Games in Tokyo Japan 2020 and other international events, has been put in place and the T&T Boxing Association...

Standing up for what is right Amidst all the melée surrounding Carnival 2018—government funding or lack thereof of competitions, the cutting of prize monies, the controversial so-called double entendre lyrics contained in a...

Don’t incite people to break the law Gyrating on someone without their permission is considered an assault and inciting others to do so can be considered aiding and abetting the crime.

From Chancellor to Commander-in-Chief “Our loss is the country’s gain.” So said Anglican Bishop Claude Berkley about the nomination of Justice Paula-Mae Weekes as the sixth President of T&T.

Questions still linger on procurement of vessel—Devant Reacting to Finance Minister Colm Imbert’s disclosures on the purchase of a new vessel for the seabridge, former Transport Minister Devant Maharaj accused Imbert of continuing to “obfuscate the...

Midday murder on busy Duke Street A gunman yesterday opened fire on the occupants of a car stuck in traffic along Duke Street during the lunch-time rush hour, killing a passenger and injuring another.

Weekes described as fair and fearless Parliament meets today for what is described as a mere formality, to confirm Justice Paula Mae-Weekes as this country’s sixth President.

Shabazz: They are ready The first step toward qualification to the FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup in France later this year, begins tonight with a tricky clash against Haiti at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, from 6:...

Govt moves again on Galicia broker Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young said yesterday more legal action will be taken against the local broker of the MV Super Fast Galicia which sailed out of T&T last year...