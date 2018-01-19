REC Friday 19th January, 2018

A comprehensive live-in boxing camp designed to take local boxers to the Olympic Games in Tokyo Japan 2020 and other international events, has been put in place and the T&T Boxing Association...
Friday 19th January, 2018
Amidst all the melée surrounding Carnival 2018—government funding or lack thereof of competitions, the cutting of prize monies, the controversial so-called double entendre lyrics contained in a...
Gyrating on someone without their permission is considered an assault and inciting others to do so can be considered aiding and abetting the crime.
“Our loss is the country’s gain.”
So said Anglican Bishop Claude Berkley about the nomination of Justice Paula-Mae Weekes as the sixth President of T&T.
Reacting to Finance Minister Colm Imbert’s disclosures on the purchase of a new vessel for the seabridge, former Transport Minister Devant Maharaj accused Imbert of continuing to “obfuscate the...
A gunman yesterday opened fire on the occupants of a car stuck in traffic along Duke Street during the lunch-time rush hour, killing a passenger and injuring another.
Parliament meets today for what is described as a mere formality, to confirm Justice Paula Mae-Weekes as this country’s sixth President.
The first step toward qualification to the FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup in France later this year, begins tonight with a tricky clash against Haiti at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, from 6:...
Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young said yesterday more legal action will be taken against the local broker of the MV Super Fast Galicia which sailed out of T&T last year...
Justice is when you act on evidence alone and not public opinion or pressure, President Anthony Carmona has said.
