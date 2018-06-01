REC Friday 1st June, 2018

Pan Jazz at WeBeat St James Live 2018 comes off on Thursday Jazz heads to St James on day two of WeBeat St James Live 2018, the cultural experience hosted by the St James Community Improvement Committee (CIC).

Cocoa farmers get support to enter global industry Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon presented the Montserrat Cocoa Farmers’ Co-operative with $50,000 to support their efforts to gain international recognition for their intellectual property...

Give our women’s football a fair chance I had planned my column this week to revisit some of the top European football leagues, and of course the Champions League final where the most entertaining club in Europe – Liverpool – was...

Buddhism—an Indian contribution to World Civilisation Greetings to the East Indian community following the recently observed Indian Arrival Day.

Flamenco, capoeira, merengue at Latin Nights 2... See live performances by flamenco dancers, capoeira artistes (Afro-Brazilian martial arts), merengue dancers and a lot more at Nalis’ second edition of Latin Nights from June 11 to 16 at the...

Ministry brings Masala vibe to Woodford Square Our nation celebrated the 173rd anniversary of the arrival of our East Indian ancestors to T&T on Wednesday, and the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts (MCDCA) paid...

Gordon: Murder rate troubling, painful Archbishop Jason Gordon yesterday described the spike in the country’s murder rate as “troubling and painful,” as he called on the Police Service and Judiciary to move expeditiously in bringing...

T&T Chamber focuses on good governance The T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce hosted the latest installment in its Innovative Business Insights series.

Oropune residents smoke out suspected paedophile A suspected paedophile remains warded in a critical condition at hospital, after being attacked by residents of Oropune Gardens in an alleged case of vigilante justice.