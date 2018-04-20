REC Friday 20th April, 2018

Sat, Dottin to LGBTQI community: Stay calm Two religious leaders are urging calm in the country following Justice Devindra Rampersad’s ruling last week in which he declared two clauses of the buggery legislation unconstitutional.

Govt made no error Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi has rejected suggestions that the Government’s corruption lawsuit against former Housing Development Corporation (HDC) officials, two State officials and two private...

No growth in non-energy sector Economist Dr Terrence Farrell, who resigned as the chairman of the Economic Development Advisory Board (EDAB) earlier this year, does not expect the non-energy sector to grow in 2018 and 2019.

Diversification and knowledge outsourcing There are many options being presented by the current and past governments and others as to what products and services we should be engaged upon if, when, we diversify our economy.

Two charged with killing Daniel Cooper A construction worker and a PH driver were remanded in custody yesterday when they appeared in court charged with the murder of Vistabella father Daniel Cooper.

Lawrence: Young players not ready 'Not ready' was how national football coach Dennis Lawrence described his young players' following Tuesday's 1-0 loss to Panama in an international friendly encounter at the Ato Boldon Stadium in...

A helpless feeling An uneasy feeling has gripped Imam Nazam Mohammed, as reports surfaced on Tuesday that a Trinidadian woman was sentenced to death in Iraq for her affiliation with the Islamic State (ISIS).

Soul City whips CS Jets Led by the shooting of Makaliah Daniel and Shaniqua Griffith, Soul City opened with a 19-10 win over CS Jets in the third Division of the 79th Lystra Lewis Port-of-Spain Netball League (LLPOSNL)...