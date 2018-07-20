REC Friday 20th July, 2018

Vincent leads UdeCOTT North to victory Defending Courts T20 champions UdeCOTT North Starblazers opened their defence of the title with a win in the first round on Wednesday night at the National Cricket Centre (NCC) in Couva.

Wanted: A new Professionalism The recent resignations of prominent CEOs, committee members and professionals in organisations, over alleged misspent monies, ‘blatant lies’ and being ‘rogue entities’, is indeed alarming and of...

We acted prudently in matter—NGC The National Gas Company last evening defended its right to pursue litigation against Super Industrial Services.

WE Day in T&T Last month, RBC Royal Bank and WE brought one of the world’s largest youth empowerment celebration, WE Day Community, to T&T. This is the second time WE Day has been held in Port-of-Spain.

Beetham teen killed in ‘shootout with cops’ Senior police officers in the Port-of-Spain Division have launched an investigation into a shooting incident involving police officers at Hell Yard, Beetham Gardens yesterday which left a teenager...

Did BHP make another deepwater discovery? Did BHP Billiton make a discovery in its latest deepwater well, Victoria 1, which was recently drilled off the east coast?

$450,000 award for offensive radio talk Radio station 104.7 More FM has been ordered to pay a little over $450,000 in compensation to businessmen Junior Sammy and three of his companies over defamatory statements made during a talk show...