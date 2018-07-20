REC Friday 20th July, 2018

Defending Courts T20 champions UdeCOTT North Starblazers opened their defence of the title with a win in the first round on Wednesday night at the National Cricket Centre (NCC) in Couva.
The recent resignations of prominent CEOs, committee members and professionals in organisations, over alleged misspent monies, ‘blatant lies’ and being ‘rogue entities’, is indeed alarming and of...
The National Gas Company last evening defended its right to pursue litigation against Super Industrial Services.
Last month, RBC Royal Bank and WE brought one of the world’s largest youth empowerment celebration, WE Day Community, to T&T. This is the second time WE Day has been held in Port-of-Spain.
Senior police officers in the Port-of-Spain Division have launched an investigation into a shooting incident involving police officers at Hell Yard, Beetham Gardens yesterday which left a teenager...
Did BHP Billiton make a discovery in its latest deepwater well, Victoria 1, which was recently drilled off the east coast?
Radio station 104.7 More FM has been ordered to pay a little over $450,000 in compensation to businessmen Junior Sammy and three of his companies over defamatory statements made during a talk show...
Barbadian Antonio Morris copped the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award at the 2018 Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional U-17 awards function which took place at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain...
